The Grounded Cafe is celebrating five years of being open inside the Aging and Disability Resource Center in downtown Green Bay. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — What began as an idea five years ago has grown into something so much more. The Grounded Cafe inside the Aging and Disability Resource Center in downtown Green Bay is ready to celebrate.

“We help those with disabilities, barriers to employment, or seniors, gain job skills,” said Samantha Schmunch. She’s in charge of the cafe.

The cafe has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

“Originally when this started five years ago, it was a small coffee shop and idea to turn into a program,” said Schmunch.

Fast forward to now and it does a lot more than serve coffee.

“Everything from food prep, to customer service, learning about dishwashing, and learning about what it means to be in a cafe,” Schmunch added.

Everything in the kitchen is made there and prepped by the workers. That means nothing frozen, and a lot of baking. The best part — all that food and coffee is available to anyone.

A pick-up window was added in 2020 on Adams Street, allowing you to actually order and pay online, then walk up to grab your food. A food truck is planned for spring 2023.

The cafe has become an easy way to help others help themselves.

“We give them the skills to make them employable to help them and give them their opportunities, to give them their chance, and to make them feel a part of a family and a part of something in their community,” said Schmunch.

Beans with big dreams, indeed.

EVENT DETAILS

The cafe, located at 300 S. Adams St., in Green Bay, is hosting a 5-year anniversary party on Saturday, Oct. 29.

9 – 11 a.m. Games provided by Gnome Games

9 – 11 a.m. Poetry Reading (9-10 open mic, 10-11 local authors)

10 – 11 a.m. Music by Griffon String Quartet (sponsored by Midsummer’s Music)

10 – noon Animal Friends visit from Happily Ever After (HEA)

Visit the cafe’s website for hours and more information on what it does to help empower people here.