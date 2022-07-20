APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) has announced a brand new immersive storytelling experience coming to the venue next year.

For three different days in 2023, the Fox Cities PAC will host some of National Geographic’s most exciting explorers, in a thrilling first-person speaker series titled National Geographic Live.

“The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is pleased to welcome National Geographic Live for the first time as part of our 2022-23 Season,” said President and CEO of the Fox Cities P.A.C. Maria Van Laanen. “We strive to bring not only entertaining but also educational experiences to the communities in the Fox Cities.”

Each event will span a range of topics and will feature ‘stunning imagery, gripping footage, and first-person stories from world-renowned scientists and photographers.’ The three topics that will captivate audiences at the PAC include paleontology, ecology, and underwater photography.

Speakers and events include:

Tickets for the National Geographic Live Series go on sale July 27 at 10 a.m.

For the full list of events by National Geographic Live throughout the United States, click here.