Adventurers to see closures on Mountain Bay Trail in Brown Co. starting Aug. 23

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – More Brown County trails are facing delays and closures due to upcoming maintenance projects.

According to Brown County Parks, select sections along Mountain Bay Trail will be closed due to a resurfacing project expected to begin on Monday and end on Friday, August 27.

Trail users should expect trail closures in the following areas:

  • Village of Howard, between the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Spring
    Green Road
  • Town of Pittsfield, between CTH C and Brookside Drive

City officials say the trail will be resurfaced with new stone to help make Wisconsinites journeys and adventures more pleasant.

