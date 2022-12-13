MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers hoping to cross the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will have to wait a month, as adverse weather has caused some modifications to the project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced ‘schedule modifications’ to the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha. The modifications are reportedly due to adverse weather.

Below are the modifications:

Racine Street Bridge open to vehicle traffic in mid-January 2023 Revised from the anticipated open-to-traffic date of mid-December 2022

Minor work would remain in Spring 2023 for balancing of the lift span Bridge to close to vehicle traffic up to three to four weeks



Dates are subject to change. The project plans to replace the Racine Street Bridge with a new lift bridge as well as new roundabouts at the Racine Street intersections with Main Street on the north side and Ahnaip Street on the south side.

Both of the roundabouts were opened to traffic in mid-September 2022. More information about the project can be found here.