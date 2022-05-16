FOND DU LAC, Wis. – A new expansion is set for this month at the Aurora Health Center in Fond du Lac.

Advocate Aurora says they’ll be adding a new 70,00 square-foot hospital that will be called Aurora Medical Center – Fond du Lac.

The area will offer a total of 185,000 square feet of clinical space, including 10 new patient beds and an 8-bay emergency department. The facility is expected to welcome patients in early 2024.

A rendering of the Aurora Fond du Lac Expansion.

“Having access to high-quality health care locally is crucial,” said Jeff Bard, President, North Wisconsin Patient Service Area, Advocate Aurora Health. “We know many Fond du Lac residents travel to receive health care services right now, and we believe we can better serve them by offering more convenient options closer to home.”

There are plenty of options in Fond du Lac for short-term care such as urgent care and clinics. However, the lack of long-term care is the reason this expansion is necessary, allowing residents to get that long-term care and giving patients the option of an overnight stay.

The location’s entrance will have a slick, homegrown feel to it as it will feature stonework inspired by the Niagara Escarpment geologic formation known as “the Ledge” in Fond du Lac. The stonework aims to encourage a positive imagery for patients.

The project was originally announced in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed. The construction is expected to cost around $74 million but will expand health services in the area and provide more than 100 jobs to the Fond du Lac community.

For more information about the new expansion, click here.