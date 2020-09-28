Advocate Aurora Health declares racism as public health crisis

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Advocate Aurora Health has joined over 35 health systems in declaring racism a public health crisis.

According to a Monday release, Advocate Aurora Health, as a member of the Healthcare Anchor Network, says they’re joining 38 other health institutions across 45 states and Washington, D.C. in recognizing racism as a public health crisis.

“In doing so, we acknowledge the unconscionable toll racism has exacted on communities of color, from increased joblessness and higher rates of preventable disease to lower life expectancy, and we commit to taking specific actions to ameliorate this injustice,” Advocate Aurora Health says.

The healthcare system says they continue to:

hire and develop clinicians and team members who reflect and effectively treat the unique needs of each population we serve;

hire people of color and other diverse backgrounds for leadership positions;

lower turnover rates for people of color;

increase investment in local certified minority- and women-owned businesses;

and combat health disparities in the communities we serve.

“As the largest health care provider in Wisconsin, we must do better,” says Cristy Garcia-Thomas, Advocate Aurora Health’s chief external affairs officer. “By relying on our core values of excellence compassion and respect, we pledge to build more just and inclusive communities in which everyone has the opportunity to live well.”

Organizations in Green Bay recently unanimously passed a request to sign on to the Wisconsin Public Health Association’s ‘Racism as a Public Health Crisis in Wisconsin’s declaration.

