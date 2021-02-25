Advocate Aurora Health experts answer questions surrounding Covid-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As more community members become eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, a few questions remain about its effectiveness.

A panel of experts with Advocate Aurora Health provided some information regarding eligibility, available doses, scheduling access and answers to frequently asked questions. The panel met to address vaccine supply, effectiveness against variants and the future of mask wearing.

Doctors Robert Citronberg and Jacqueline Ivey-Brown addressed some of the common myths surrounding the vaccine, answering questions from the public through a Facebook Live video session. They also discussed the status of vaccine distribution and the importance of check-ups, chronic disease management and health screenings.

Wisconsin is currently in Phase 1B, meaning individuals over the age of 65 in Wisconsin- as well as individuals in Group 1A- are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the Wisconsin DHS, 14% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine already. There will be plans for others to be vaccinated soon in the future with a goal of having vaccines available to most by June this year.

In the meantime, health officials are asking the public to continue masking up, screening, and socially distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. For more information on currently eligible and next eligible groups, you can visit the Wisconsin DHS website.