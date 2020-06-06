GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Advocate Aurora Health members hold moment of solidarity in honor of George Floyd

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This week Advocate Aurora Health team members across Wisconsin and Illinois joined in a demonstration of solidarity in honor of George Floyd and in support of equity for all.

Team members knelt silently to reflect and to emphasize the power of collective support.

While maintaining social distancing practices during the demonstration, their actions were still able to send a strong message of unity amongst everyone.

Advocate Aurora Health Chief External Affairs Cristy Garcia-Thomas said, “It was a powerful moment and you could feel the love, compassion, and unity in the air.”

She continued, “While this was one important moment, our work to foster diverse, respectful communities must never stop.”

Advocate Aurora Health says its establishment takes pride in cultivating an atmosphere of acceptance and compassion and strives to create a welcoming environment for all.

