(WFRV) – Eight counties all across Wisconsin will have an eye in the sky watching for any possible traffic violators, as the State Patrol is planning on doing aerial enforcement.

Pilots with the Wisconsin State Patrol are reportedly scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air for the week of July 16-22. The patrol is weather permitting.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is scheduled to patrol the areas below on the following dates:

Monday, July 17 I-41 – Outagamie County I-43 – Brown County

Tuesday, July 18 I-39 – Marquette County I-90 – La Crosse County

Wednesday, July 19 I-39/90/94 – Columbia County I-94 – Jackson County

Thursday, July 20 Wis 64 – St. Croix County I-43 – Walworth County



Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is reportedly public safety. This includes enforcing traffic laws.

No additional information was provided.