(WFRV) – Pilots from the Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring traffic violations from the air this week in two Wisconsin counties, officials say.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol two counties on Wednesday and Thursday this week, weather permitting.

Officials say the State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

The following counties will be monitored by the Wisconsin State Patrol:

Winnebago County – I-41 Wednesday, June 21

Chippewa County – WIS 29 Thursday, June 22



When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. The goal of these aerial enforcements is to improve safety, not simply to stop or cite drivers.