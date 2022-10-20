(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers are being safe while out on the roads.

Officials say that it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Here is when and where units will be: