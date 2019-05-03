Aerial speed enforcement Friday in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is using air and ground officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws on Friday, May 3rd along WIS 23 in Fond du Lac County.
“The primary goal of these enforcement efforts is public safety,” Lieutenant Chris Jushka, who oversees the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit said. “Speeders and other aggressive drivers risk more than a citation – they endanger the safety of everyone along our roadways.”
According to WisDOT, there were nearly 20,000 speed-related crashes resulting in 7,957 injuries and 173 fatalities for Wisconsin in 2018. WisDOT says that's more than the number of people injured (3,278) and killed (159) in alcohol-related crashes.
Read more on how aerial enforcement is conducted here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/wisconsin-state-patrol-to-use-aerial-enforcement-in-local-counties/1440969069
