Afghan refugee arrested for alleged sexual assault in Wausau

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wausau resident who is also an Afghan refugee has been arrested for alleged 4th-degree sexual assault.

According to the Wausau Police Department, 40-year-old Matiullah Matie was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation. On Wednesday, February 2, Wausau Police received a complaint about a sexual assault of a Wausau resident, who was reportedly assaulted by Matie while in a vehicle.

The victim is known to Matie and is helping him and his family in refugee resettlement. As a result, Matie was arrested on Monday and booked in the Marathon County Jail. He was later released on a signature bond.

Police are recommending a charge of 4th-degree sexual assault to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

