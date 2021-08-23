Afghan refugees begin arriving at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Afghan refugees could be headed to Wisconsin's Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP) — Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin for temporary housing and support after their home country fell to the Taliban.

Base officials say Afghans with special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk began arriving at the base Sunday. More arrivals are expected in the coming days.

Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips said refugees are flying into Volk Field Air National Guard Base and being transported to Fort McCoy, which is located between Tomah and Sparta, about 100 miles northwest of Madison.

It was not immediately clear how many refugees Fort McCoy will be receiving.

The base is reportedly prepared to house around 22,000 refugees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly dominates; FVA & FRCC highlights

High School Sports Xtra: Pulaski wins Game of the Week

Menesha ready for new season with same high expectations

Bay Port, Appleton West grab season-opening wins Thursday