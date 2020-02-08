African American Icons: Appleton schools’ Cultural Advisor Kempton Freeman

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News is celebrating Black History Month by introducing African American Icon, Kempton Freeman, who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in our community.

Freeman was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri before he moved to Wisconsin where he attended Lakeland University. Now, Freeman has been working for the Appleton School District for the past six years as the Cultural Advisor.

Freeman uses this position to connect with students and help them overcome mental hurdles. This passion to help others was influenced by the passing of his father at the age of nine.

“Even though we don’t have the same traumas and we don’t come from the same backgrounds, there are similar situations that I’ve been through and I can hopefully help you because I’ve been through a similar type of situation,” says Freeman.

Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Rayon Brown states, “(Kempton Freeman’s) best quality is his passion. It’s his passion for what he does and his passion for who he’s doing it for. The passion that you have to make sure that the youth in our community are getting the services that they need.”

Freeman notes, “There’s people that really care about you and want to invest in you. Not just because you’re in a school building, but because you are a human being and you deserve that dignity and respect.”