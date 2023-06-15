GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of preparation, Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has proudly opened its doors to its indoor skating facility.

It’s been over a year since GBASO was forced to vacate the building they were leasing, but now with a new home at the old Gordmans building that is connected to the Epic Event Center, GBASO is ready for a new chapter in its rich history.

“It’s been 14 months of blood, sweat, and tears,” said Shane Stout, Executive Director of GBASO. “[We] have a very hard-working staff that has put their everything into getting things running and back up.”

The nonprofit aims to provide a safe environment for kids to expand their action sports progression while sponsoring a culture of education and mentorship. The new facility includes an indoor action sports complex for skateboarding, scootering, BMX, and in-line skating.

“It’s for our community,” said Stout. “It’s been a true community project. It’s for the youth of our community because it’s an outlet for them to really have their social, their physical skills presented to us here at the park.”

GBASO had a lot of help along the way, from generous donors on GoFundMe to local muralist Beau Thomas overhauling a section to give the indoor skate park an at-home feel.

Now with its doors officially open, its members can finally take a deep breath and go enjoy the new facility with updated features because, just like the nonprofit’s slogan, it’s more than just a skatepark.

GBASO is open from noon to 10 p.m. weekly for open skating with two beginners sessions on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in a day pass can purchase one for just $15.00, and memberships are available for an affordable price.

For more information about Green Bay Action Sports Organization, skate on over to their website here.