GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been a staple in downtown Green Bay for four decades, but this summer Artstreet has a new home.

The popular fair and festival are moving to Ashwaubenon, according to its website. Mosaic Arts Inc., which runs the event, did not return calls for comment. It’s slated to be held at Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, from Aug. 26-28.

While the biggest question might be “why?” the move, it has others excited to see the event make a full return.

“We’re glad to see it continue,” said Emily Cubitt, marketing manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc. “What benefits are surrounding communities benefits our downtown. Especially Artstreet brings an audience that, so often, loves to support local businesses.”

Cubitt agrees it’s sad to see the event leave downtown, but realizes the Greater Green Bay area benefits from it, no matter where it is held.

“The guests will stay out our hotels, and we look forward to them supporting our events like the downtown Farmer’s Markets and we’re excited for Artstreet to have continued success,” Cubitt added.

Meanwhile, there are other favorites that will remain downtown.

“The return of events is a big theme for 2022 downtown,” said Cubitt. “Things like Friday on the Fox you’ll see coming back. We have a spring trash bash coming up, so there will be a lot of exciting things coming back soon.”

And just because Artstreet might be packing up and moving a few miles south, it does not mean similar events are out of the question.

“There are a lot of ways that we like to celebrate the arts, and we are always looking for new events and ideas,” added Cubitt.

There is currently an open call for artists. You can find out more on Facebook.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Art Show

Aug. 26 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 28 – 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Music

Aug. 26 – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 27 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aug. 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find out more about the event on its website.