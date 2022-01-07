NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

After a one-year hiatus, the Eagle River Ice Castle is set to begin construction

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – After not having enough ice thickness last year, officials gave the go-ahead this year for the construction of the Eagle River Ice Castle to start.

According to the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, construction of the Eagle River Ice Castile will begin this weekend (Jan. 8). Volunteers are needed for the project.

On Jan. 4, the Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department said that two more inches of ice were needed to safely cut and transport the bricks of ice from Silver Lake.

  • Photo Courtesy of Eagle River Chamber of Commerce

For the 2020-2021 winter season there was reportedly not enough ice thickness to build the ice castle.

The schedule for volunteers is as follows:

  • Saturday, Jan. 8
    • 9:30 a.m. – Assist with loading ice blocks into trucks at Silver Lake
    • Need 1/2 ton pick up trucks to haul ice from Silver Lake to the Railroad Depot (only one truck at a time will be in loading area)
    • 10 a.m. – Assist with unloading ice blocks from trucks at Railroad Depot
  • Sunday, Jan. 9
    • 9 a.m. – Assist with the building of the ice castle at Railroad Depot
  • Monday, Jan. 10 & Tuesday Jan. 11
    • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Assist with the building of the ice castle at Railroad Depot
    • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Assist with the building of the ice castle at Railroad Depot

Eagle River is in Vilas County, and is just over two and a half hours north of Green Bay.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

