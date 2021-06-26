De Pere fire destroys New Hope church, neighboring church opens Sunday services to congregation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a massive fire erupted in a De Pere building on Friday night destroying the New Hope United Methodist Church located inside, a neighboring Green Bay church is not only sending prayers to those affected but opening up its door and welcoming New Hope attendees for Sunday service.

According to Bethany Church, it will be opening up its in-person and online Sunday services to those affected by the destruction of the New Hope United Methodist Church. A Facebook post shared by Bethany Church on Saturday morning read:

“Join us for worship on June 27 at 8:00 (traditional) and 10:30 (contemporary) – in-building and online. We also welcome the people of New Hope Church of De Pere who will be gathering for worship in the Bethany sanctuary and online on their FB page at 9:00 am.”

The fire, which began on Friday afternoon on the 1900 block of Dickinson Road, lasted for several hours causing extensive damage to the building. While no injuries were reported during the incident, officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. For the full story, pictures of the fire, and to see updates regarding the incident, click here.