After less than two years, Oshkosh’s crime-fighting app deactivated

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is informing residents that the Relay App platform was deactivated on Sept. 1.

According to the department, Relay staff told them the platform was deactivated due to business-related manners.

Other platforms will be looked at to replace Relay with the goal of having an app that offers a similar experience. Authorities say that the ‘near future’ is the timeframe.

‘A lot’ of positive feedback from citizens was reportedly received regarding the app. The department says that having a mobile application for citizens to report incidents to officers is valuable.

Oshkosh Police Department originally partnered with Relay back in Sept. 2019 for a six-month trial. They also wanted to thank all of the citizens that used Relay.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

