A new Popeyes fast-food restaurant is set to open on Green Bay’s east side on Nov. 8, 2022. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club.

“It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.

It’s a moment Smith has been literally waiting months for. He says the rumors have been flying as to why the new location has yet to open. The truth is, it’s a pretty simple answer.

“We’ve heard everything from you can’t find employees, to the franchisee went bankrupt, but in the reality it was because we couldn’t get our electric panels,” explained Smith.

In fact, the restaurant was originally slated to open in December 2021. Inside, the last-minute preps before opening continue, like installing kitchen equipment and cleaning. There’s also a hiring blitz to help fill around 60 positions.

“We are looking for two more assistant managers, and we need about 15 more team members,” said Smith.

If you’ve lived in Green Bay long enough, you know the site is the former spot of Wally’s Spot Supper Club. Inside the restaurant, Smith says there are plans to pay homage to the site’s former life with some relics donated to the store.

While there is still some work to do, the restaurant is generally ready for customers. Smith and his team recently opened a store in Oshkosh. He says there are plans for more Popeyes locations, including in Appleton, and elsewhere across the state.

‘It’s been such a challenge. I’ve paid a world of interest on this building and investment over the course of the last 10 months, but it’s such a relief to be able to get this building open,” added Smith.

The store, located at 1979 Main St., is set to open Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If you’re looking for a job, the store is still hiring. You can apply in-person Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or look for openings on Indeed here.