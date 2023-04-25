SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women from Superior were charged for their alleged role in a man’s overdose death that happened back in 2022.

According to the Superior Police Department, two people have been arrested and charged with Reckless Homicide stemming from an overdose death. The arrests and charges come after a six-month investigation by officers and detectives.

Back on November 19, 2022 officers were sent to an address in the 1100 block of John Avenue for a report of a drug overdose. A 45-year-old man ended up being pronounced dead.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities learned two people were allegedly involved with the sale and delivery of the drugs involved.

On April 10, 2023, 34-year-old Cassidy Anderson made her initial appearance in court after she was charged with Reckless Homicide. Her cash bond was set at $7,500.

Two weeks later on April 24, 26-year-old Madeline Peterson made her initial appearance in court and was charged with Reckless Homicide. Her cash bond was set at $5,000.

In 2022, the City of Superior saw an approximately 21% increase in overdoses compared to 2021. Working with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to charge those who sell and deliver these substances is just one way SPD works to prevent overdoses. Superior Police Department

The Superior Police Department said anyone looking for help with their addiction can directly go to the department to enter a free program or reach out to 715-395-7374.

No additional information was provided.