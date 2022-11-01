HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch.

According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.

The highway department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced a new messaging and enforcement effort to improve work zone safety in Brown County. The new message will read: “Our Job Site Ahead…Your Job – Slow to 55 Max”.

The goal of the new message and enforcement campaign is to change driver behavior in Brown County. Officials wanted to remind motorists that fines double in work zones.

