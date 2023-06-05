BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – After making its Wisconsin debut in Appleton back in 2021, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in adding another location in northeast Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the Village of Bellevue will welcome the second Wisconsin location at 1920 Landmark Boulevard, across from Costco.

The fast-casual restaurant is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla custard.

“The number of positive responses we’ve received from our Appleton guests has been very encouraging,” said Nick Sternitzky, franchise owner. “We’re frequently getting inquiries from those who want to see a Freddy’s nearby, driving us to work hard on our development plans for additional locations throughout the state. We’re thrilled to be bringing the Freddy’s experience to Bellevue and look forward to serving the community with our fresh, cooked-to-order menu items and genuine hospitality.”

The 2,940 square foot freestanding restaurant can seat up to 60 patrons with additional seating on a patio and a drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available.

“Freddy’s has strong ties in Wisconsin – the cheese for our cheese curds is sourced from Stanley and manufactured in Two Rivers. Additionally, the dairy used for our freshly churned frozen custard is largely produced from Wisconsin farms,” said Sternitzky. “Many of our guests are interested to learn that frozen custard is denser, richer and creamier than ice cream, due to a churning process that eliminates ice crystals and excess air. We churn it fresh on-site several times throughout the day. The Signature Turtle Sundae is a fan favorite that combines hot fudge and hot caramel atop vanilla custard with salted pecans and, of course, whipped cream and a cherry.”

Freddy’s was founded in 2002 by Bill and Randy Simon and named in honor of their father, Freddy. Freddy enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific Rim region during World War II. A self-proclaimed “regular guy,” Freddy was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the war as well as a Bronze Star for valor.

Freddy’s family values and patriotic service to his country is the foundation of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, and these values have inspired them to do everything The Freddy’s Way.

Officials say that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information about Freddy’s Custard & Steakburgers, you can visit the restaurant’s website here.