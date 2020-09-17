After surge in COVID-19 cases, Menominee Tribe issues new emergency order

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent spike in coronavirus cases on the Menominee Indian Reservation has resulted in a new emergency order.

Officials say that as of Wednesday, 21 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among Tribal members over the last week. Those affected range from teenagers to elders, many with pre-existing health conditions.

None of the new cases arose from Tribal facilities or businesses on the reservation, according to a Wednesday release.

There are now 70 people in quarantine with more being quarantined as of Wednesday after six new cases were confirmed. Cases are related to gatherings, out of state travel, and lapses in following public health guidance regarding quarantine and distancing, according to officials. Several of the cases have no obvious source of exposure, meaning they likely came from community spread.

The Tribe says this is the worst outbreak of cases inthe Menominee community since the pandemic began.

Because of this, officials have issued a new emergency order that is more restrictive than previous orders and intended to decrease movement and gathering of people.

The Menominee Tribe is encouraging people to stay home and to avoid travel during the pandemic unless it is for medical care. They are also encouraging the use of masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say the community should not plan gatherings such as weddings, parties, dinners, or athletic events.

For the next two weeks, the Menominee Tribe says “we all must essentially shelter at home to stop this outbreak of cases.” Those placed in isolation or quarantine are instructed are asked to follow those directives.

The Menominee Tribal Clinic is also making changes in response to the surge in cases by expanding COVID-19 testing to meet the increase in demand.

COVID-19 testing will still be held during regular clinic hours each day, but has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing will also be available on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials say testing will continue to be outside.

If patients are more seriously ill or require additional evaluation, they will be referred to the nearest emergency.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to call the appointment desk at 715-799-5400 to be scheduled for an appointment. Testing cannot be done without an appointment. If you have been identified as a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 case, public health will work with you to determine the correct time to be tested.

