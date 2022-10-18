NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of its founding 150 years ago, Kimberly-Clark made a significant donation to the Neenah Joint School District.

The company donated $150,000 to help advance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programming.

In appreciation of the donation, the school district is expected to name a classroom wing after Kimberly-Clark in the new Neenah High School, which will open in the fall of 2023 right across from Kimberly-Clark’s West Offices on Winchester Road.

“Kimberly-Clark has been such an integral part of the Neenah community for a century and a half and we are very appreciative of their support of our students and staff,” said Neenah Joint School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer. “STEM education is an important part of what we do every day and this contribution will assist to keep our program thriving.”

A worldwide leader in paper-based products, Kimberly-Clark is sold in over 175 countries and more than a quarter of the world’s population uses its products daily.

For more information on Kimberly-Clark, you can visit the company’s website here.