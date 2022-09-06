DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man has been identified as a drowning victim in the Wisconsin Dells area.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, on September 4 around 4:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a swimmer in the Wisconsin River that went underwater. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received a call about the same incident.

Multiple agencies responded to the area of the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in the Town of Dell Prairie. Authorities reportedly searched for the man until dark.

Witnesses said that a man jumped off a cliff entering the Wisconsin River, and struggled to stay above water. The search resumed on September 5.

The man was eventually found in about ten feet of water. Crews used different types of sonar, Remote Operated Vehicles, underwater cameras and divers.

Authorities identified the man as 34-year-old Jose Borbolla Juarez, He is reportedly from Chicago.

The following agencies assisted:

Sauk County Sheriff’s office and Dive Team

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Team

Wisconsin Dells Police Department

Kilbourn Fire & Rescue

Lake Delton Fire & Rescue

Dells-Delton EMS

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office

University of Wisconsin Police

Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.