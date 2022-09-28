After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back.

Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in downtown Green Bay. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, the original Black & Tan Grille chef from 25 years ago is returning as the head chef. Store officials told Local 5 that Black & Tan Grille has been closed for two years until now.

Items on their menu range from salmon to filet mignon. The menu can be viewed here.

More information can be found on the Black & Tan Grille’s Facebook page.