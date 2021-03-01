After weekend build, local non-profit has beds available for children

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sleep In Heavenly Peace in De Pere had a reportedly successful build over the weekend and now has beds, mattresses, sheets and pillows ready to be delivered to children.

De Pere Chapter’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace posted on their Facebook page mentioning the successful weekend build, and now has items ready for children ages three to seventeen.

The organization serves the following zip codes:

54115

54303

54304

According to Sleep In Heavenly Peace 20 beds were built and 30 volunteers helped assemble the beds.

Courtesy: Sleep In Heavenly Peace – WI, De Pere

The organization’s mission is: ‘That no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.’

To request a bed for a child visit their website or visit their Facebook.