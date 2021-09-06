After year off, Calumet Co. Fair back in action

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The last day of the Calumet County Fair is happening Monday. While it might be wrapping up for 2021, this year’s event could have possibly been the most important yet.

A perfect Labor Day outside means plenty of people spent their day off at the fairgrounds. Of course, it helps there are rides, plenty of fried foods, and some good old-fashioned 4-H fun.

The fair is back after COVID-19 made organizers cancel it last year. And while the fair is only officially a three-day event, the roots are planted for what happens year-round.

“We can’t do it without our volunteers and the community. We have great support from the community and businesses and so forth. And that’s why it’s called the Calumet County Fair,” said Fair Board President Jeff Wunrow.

He said the fair is now in a little bit of catch-up mode, making up for lost time last year.

“We got bills to pay. Upkeep on buildings. Labor and so on,” Wunrow added.

All the fun began on Friday evening. An event that was more than a year in the making.

“I’m so happy to see the fairgrounds filled once again. It’s been a long time coming and it’s great to see smiling faces on our fairgrounds,” Hannah Roehrig said, who is this year’s “Fairest of the Fair.”

Her job is to spread the importance of the fair throughout the year.

The welcome back was evident everywhere on Monday, however. Kids of all ages soaking up the sun, while feasting on food, trying some games, and even lacing up their dancing shoes.

With the fair officially back, organizers are hoping for another great year, despite the pandemic setback.

“We will get through it. That’s what Wisconsin does. We will get through it,” said Wunrow.

The fair said it is always looking for new people to join and help plan the massive event. If you’re interested, check out the fair’s official website.