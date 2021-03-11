FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Aftermath of Fox River Mall shooting incident, community healing in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas and Executive Director of the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team Emily Lewis joined Local 5 to talk about the importance of community healing in the latest Community Update.

According to Chief Thomas, in 1997 law enforcement met with community members and wanted to put together a team of citizens that would help respond to incidents to help support law enforcement. Since law enforcement can respond to incidents, they do not always have the time to support after the incident is over.

The Fox River Mall Shooting incident was an example of a situation where the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team has been heavily involved.

“They have been significantly involved from the beginning and continued to be involved in that now,” says Chief Thomas.

Lewis has been a part of the team for around five years, she went through the training to be a volunteer but was not able to volunteer due to circumstances. Lewis was able to return and be a part of the team.

The Victim Crisis Response Team lent a helping hand after the Fox River Mall shooting incident, as it affected the community.

“An incident like the mall shooting really has a grand effect on people whether you were at the mall, have ever been to the mall or care about someone who works at the mall. It really shakes your sense of safety for the community,” says Lewis.

According to Lewis, over 130 people have been helped by the Victim Crisis Response Team after the shooting incident.

Donations are always welcome, and it does not have to be money. Whether that be blankets or tissues the Victim Crisis Response team is always looking for donations to help serve the community.

