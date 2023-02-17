OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Outagamie and Brown County have provided final numbers for the amount crashes that occurred during Thursday’s snowstorm.

According to Lt. Nathan Borman of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the county reported 166 crashes between noon and midnight on February 16.

Although no fatalities were reported in Outagamie County, officials say that there were three injury accidents.

Lt. Borman states that the heaviest time for crashes was between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and that the tow ban was lifted shortly after midnight.

“The sheriff’s office encouraged tow truck companies to wait until after the morning rush drive time to remove the cars from ditches and highway medians,” Lt. Borman added.

In addition to the 166 crashes within Outagamie County, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported 63 crashes between the hours of 2 p.m. and midnight.

No additional information has been provided.

Local 5 will continue to update crash information relating to Thursday’s snowstorm.