MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are investigating an afternoon structure fire that left one woman dead.

According to the Marinette Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue.

Marinette Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a 54-year-old woman inside the burning building. She was pronounced dead, and her name is being withheld pending family notification.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Marinette Police Department is working with the Marinette Fire Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

If anyone has information on the fire, you are encouraged to contact the Marinette Police Department immediately.

No further information was provided.