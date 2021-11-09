AG Josh Kaul proposed $115M Safer Wisconsin Legislative Package

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- “We are here today to talk about our “Safer Wisconsin Plan,” a plan that proposes investing $115 Million in communities across the state of Wisconsin,” said Josh Kaul, State Attorney General. On Tuesday, Kaul joined Green Bay city leaders in announcing the proposed legislative package.

Kaul says there are a number of goals associated with the comprehensive package. “There are a few goals, one is to prevent crimes from happening, and that includes investing in violence prevention efforts,” said Kaul. This reportedly would also include a treatment and diversion program, in conjunction with mental health assistance.

Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says the proposal is a “win-win” for the Department. “We’re struggling on certain categories just like any other agency,” said Warych. The Department is down 10 officers currently and finding suitable candidates has been a challenge over the years.

“Proposing specific funds for violence prevention, mental health, Officer wellness, recruitment, and retention, it’s really going to help,” said Warych. He adds, “there’s no downside to this.”

The proposal also comes at a time when Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is frustrated with the level of crimes within the city. “I feel confident about our strategies, to get out of this a little bit,” said Genrich. One of the strategies involves the gun violence reduction the police officials are currently working on. “There is no question that it’s been a trying time for a lot of people and I think we’re all fed up with some of the violence,” said Genrich.

Funding for the Safer Wisconsin Legislative Package would come from the state budget which has a projected surplus of $1.2 billion. If approved, individual grants would be set up, which each city would have to apply for. Kaul hopes it will be passed before the end of the year.