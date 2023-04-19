Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul talks about the importance of Drug Take Back Day, which is Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Lucas Hanson/WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Green Bay on Wednesday to talk about the importance of Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications.

This year, the event falls on Saturday, April 22. The nationwide event happens twice a year, with Wisconsin being one of the national leaders in the program.

Even though Drug Take Back Day focuses on disposing of unwanted prescription medications, officials say that there are just under 500 drug disposal drop boxes around the state of Wisconsin.

“It takes just a few minutes to dispose of your unused and unwanted medications,” said Kaul. “That then allows law enforcement to ensure that those drugs are safely disposed.”

Last fall, Wisconsin was the national leader in collecting unwanted drugs by collecting more than 54,000 pounds of unused medications.

“By disposing of those medications safely, you can help fight prescription painkiller abuse,” added Kaul. “The use of prescription painkillers can lead to addiction. It’s been one of the driving factors in the opioid epidemic.”

Items being accepted include capsules, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, ointments, patches, pills, and vials.

Items not being accepted include aerosol cans, anything containing blood or bodily fluid, household hazardous waste, illegal drugs, iodine-containing medication, mercury thermometers, personal care products, sharps/syringes, and e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery.

For more information and to find a Drug Take Back location, you can visit the Department of Health Services website here.