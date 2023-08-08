GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Green Bay on Tuesday to provide NARCAN to the Green Bay Police Department.

Kaul secured the funds thanks to the millions of dollars Wisconsin has received from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies.

NARCAN is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose by attaching to opioid receptors.

NARCAN can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.

Examples of opioids include heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and fentanyl.

31,560 additional doses of NARCAN have been distributed to law enforcement across Wisconsin.