AG Kaul calls on EPA to strengthen new PFAS regulations

(WFRV) – On Monday, the EPA announced new proposals that would provide some regulatory oversight for PFAs contamination.

In a letter, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling on the EPA to strengthen new PFAS regulations.

AG Kaul spoke with WFRV Local 5 about these regulations and said he was recently in Marinette where he spoke to residents directly on how this contamination is affecting them.

“The concerns people have on how that’s going to impact their health,” AG Kaul told WFRV Local 5. “We need to make sure we’re taking steps to protect clean drinking water in Wisconsin so that Wisconsinites don’t have to worry about the safety of the water they’re drinking.”

PFAS are chemicals once widely used in firefighting foams. AG Kaul says one regulation says no notification is necessary for a small amount of PFAS, but he points out even low levels of PFAs can be dangerous.

