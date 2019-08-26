Wisconsin AG Kaul discourages ‘vigilante activities’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Citizens are being strongly discouraged from engaging in ‘vigilante activities’ by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

AG Kaul says a resurgence of civilians attempting to lure suspected online predators has occurred in the state, putting civilian bystanders, vigilantes, and the suspects in danger.

The Department of Justice says online vigilante group recorded an attempted sting operation in a public place. Groups such as this, who operate outside of the law, can endanger the safety of nearby members of the public, the suspect, and the vigilantes themselves.

“Vigilante actions risk interrupting an ongoing authorized investigation, possibly resulting in dangerous criminals walking free. Referrals resulting from vigilante actions to a district attorney can face legal challenges in prosection,” says the DOJ.

AG Kaul says “Vigilante ‘sting’ operations are illegal, they put innocent bystanders in danger, and they can increase the chance that someone who has committed a crime will go free. Law enforcement officers, in coordination with prosecutors, are best able to safely apprehend suspects and to ensure that someone who has committed a crime is successfully prosecuted.”

Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Bureau requests any suspicious activity be reported to law enforcement immediately. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-843-5678 or online by clicking here.