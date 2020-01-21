AG Kaul, other state agencies to partner with convenience stores to combat human trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced he, along with other state agencies, will partner with convenience stores statewide to combat human trafficking.

AG Kaul, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families will work with the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association to increase understanding about human trafficking.

“By identifying suspicious activity and reporting it to law enforcement, convenience store and gas station employees can help law enforcement fight human trafficking,” said AG Kaul. “This partnership will help more people know the signs of human trafficking and what to do when they see those signs.”

“Our industry employs over 50,000 people and operates nearly 3,000 convenience stores across the state and we are constantly interacting with the motoring public,” said WPMCA Chairman Andrew Bowman of Stop-N-Go of Madison. “We are excited to join the fight to prevent this horrible crime.”

AG Kaul says the state agencies will provide WPMCA and its members with training and materials in order to raise awareness about human trafficking. They will also receive information on what convenience store managers and employees can do if trafficking is suspected.

For more information on human trafficking, including victim services, statutes, and industry-specific materials, visit the Wisconsin Department of Justice website.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline for help or to report a tip 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1 (888) 373-7888.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.