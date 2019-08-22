AG Kaul: Phone companies agree to adopt principles, fight illegal robocalls

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Phone companies have agreed to adopt principles to fight illegal robocalls.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says this is due to a coalition of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies.

The agreement will also help protect users from illegal robocalls and make it easier for attorneys general to investigate and prosecute bad actors, according to AG Kaul.

“The volume of robocalls that people receive needs to be reduced dramatically,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The phone companies that are putting these principles into effect are helping with that effort. I hope other companies will join them.”

The principles address the robocalls in two main ways – prevention and enforcement.

AG Kaul says phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls by:

Implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers.

Making available to customers additional, free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools.

Implementing technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source.

Monitoring their networks for robocall traffic.

Phone companies will assist in anti-robocall enforcement by:

Knowing who their customers are so bad actors can be identified and investigated.

Investigating and taking action against suspicious callers – including notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general.

Working with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to trace the origins of illegal robocalls.

Requiring telephone companies with which they contract to cooperate in traceback identification.

Attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. were represented in the coalition. The companies included in the coalition include AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Windstream.