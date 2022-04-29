GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Attorney General Josh Kaul alongside other local law enforcement leaders and opioid experts held a press conference on Friday to bring awareness to National Drug Take Back Day, which is on Saturday, April 30.

National Drug Take Back Day encourages Wisconsinites to dispose of any unwanted or unused medications at several locations in Green Bay, and across Wisconsin.

Items such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, and pet medications are all items being accepted for this event.

Prohibited items include illegal drugs, needles, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products, household hazardous waste, and mercury thermometers.

“Wisconsinites who participate in Drug Take Back Day are contributing to the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By bringing your unused or unwanted medications to a Drug Take Back Day collection site, you can ensure that those medications are safely and responsibly disposed of.”

Brown County has three different collection sites:

Allouez Village Hall

Wrightstown Police Department

St. Mary’s Hospital

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe and responsible way to get rid of unwanted drugs while educating the community about the potential abuse and the consequences of improper storage and disposal of medications.

Officials are reminding Wisconsinites that unused or expired medication should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals and trace amounts are showing up in bodies of water.

“Perscription pain killer misuse often leads to other addictions. A large percentage of people who are addicted to illegal opioids like heroin and fentanyl first become addicted through the misuse of prescription drugs. By cleaning out your medicine cabinet of unused and unwanted medication, you can help fight the opioid epidemic, help keep your family and your community members safe, and help us make progress in making our communities safer,” said Kaul while speaking at the press conference.

For a complete list of Drug Take Back Day collection sites, click here.