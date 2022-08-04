(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.

Officials said that daily complaints range from equipment violations to speed and aggressive driving. One example provided was vehicles passing others on the gravel shoulders while driving at ‘highway speeds’.

While speeding and driving aggressively present their own risks and dangers, authorities said that similar behavior can be monetarily costly. Citations for speed and other driving violations can reportedly range from $187 to $895.

Washington County is in between Fond du Lac and Milwaukee.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers to slow down. More information can be found on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.