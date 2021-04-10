Agnesian HealthCare vaccinates 2,000 residents during mass vaccination clinic

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Since late January, Agnesian HealthCare says its staff has been busy providing vaccinations to its community. Now, the healthcare facility, which is a member of SSM Health, announces that they have successfully vaccinated nearly 28,000 people.

Agnesian Healthcare notes that they were able to accomplish this feat in part due to a mass vaccination clinic held in Fond du Lac, on April 10, that drew more than 2,000 interested community members to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The day was extremely successful, with those participating commenting that getting their shot was not only easy, but the added protection left them feeling relieved, hopeful, and thankful,” shares Kathy Luedtke, Fond du Lac Regional Clinic Director of Clinic Services. “I am so proud of our team who have come together – whether clinicians, pharmacists, cleaners, frontline schedulers and support personnel – many of whom willingly work above and beyond normal hours to ensure that we can provide vaccinations close to home.”

In addition, Agnesian HealthCare noted that it has also provided nearly 9,800 vaccines through its employees, volunteers, and community members through employee health and community outreach.

Health officials note that Agnesian HealthCare will continue to give COVID-19 vaccines in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun. Fond du Lac appointments are Monday through Friday, with Ripon and Waupun offering vaccinations two days each week. Officials say those clinics feature either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

“We are doing everything possible to offer our community COVID-19 vaccines for those eager people as supplies and new vaccines become available,” Luedtke says. “We are driven by our mission to provide exceptional health care and we take our public health responsibilities seriously. We have an excellent team that has worked very hard to develop vaccination plans that can flex as supplies and eligible populations increase.”

Adam Kempf, of Fond du Lac, was one of 2,000 people who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic at Agnesian HealthCare.

Photo courtesy of Agnesian HeathCare

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine – whether an Agnesian HealthCare patient or not – can schedule one of three different ways:

Online scheduling at agnesian.com/vaccine (*18 years and above)

By phone at (920) 926-8400 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SSM Health MyChart (*18 years and above)

Because only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals ages 16 and older, healthcare officials request that anyone scheduling a vaccine appointment for teens aged 16 or 17 should call their scheduling line at (920) 926-8400 to ensure they are scheduled at a location that offers the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals age 16 and 17 will need to present a parent or guardian signed consent form or have a parent/guardian present at the time of vaccination.