Agriscience Center built in Luxemburg to show students the world of agriculture

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) High schoolers in the Luxemburg-Casco School District are about to get a new classroom. But as Kris Schuller reports, those students may have to share that space with a large animal or two.

Outside of Luxemburg-Casco High School a brand new facility takes shape. An Agriscience Center built to help show students the world of agriculture.

“Pretty much anything that relates to agriculture I can bring it into this facility to see,” said Agricultural Educator Justine Selk.

This facility is large, with a greenhouse on one end, filled with plants just beginning to grow.

“We’re hopefully going to do a plant sale,” said Selk.

And on the other side a barn – containing three box stalls, a chicken coop and an arena where horses, cattle and goats can be housed.

“We will bring animals here that will be used for the class, keep them a couple days and then return back to the student’s home,” Selk said.

This $600,000 Agriscience Center was paid for through a local school district referendum and the principal of the high school says it was money well spent.

Troy Haws says this facility shows students the many facets of the agriculture industry and the various career paths they could take. While opening their eyes through lots of hands-on classroom experience.

“What we’re really looking for by providing facilities like this, we’re really looking to provide our students with opportunities,” Haws said.

“We really want our kids to be career ready,” Selk said.

And Selk says as the agricultural educator she’ll make sure they are, thanks to this new Agriscience Center, where learning is all hands-on.

Future plans for outside of the center include fruit trees, raised beds and an area to teach landscaping.