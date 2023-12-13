GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are known today by many as one of the most historic and successful franchises in the NFL. However, there was a time when it seemed that may not have ended up being the case until one free agent singing changed everything in Green Bay forever.

Following the Vince Lombardi Era, the Packers spent the ’70s and ’80s losing way more games than they won. Meanwhile, after being drafted in the first round of a supplemental draft by the Eagles in 1984, White spent eight years with Philadelphia, where he racked up 124 sacks, forced 18 fumbles, and earned the honors of Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1985 and Defensive Player of the Year in ’87, ’88, ’89, ’91, and ’92.

In 1993, with the Packers looking for a way to turn things around and White looking for a new place to play in what was the NFL’s first offseason resembling a modern-day free agency, the two sides made shockwaves around the league when they agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract.

At the time, “The Ministry of Defense” was seen around the league by fans and by football officials as the most coveted player available, and the Packers were one of the last places where anyone thought White would sign, especially with what other players in that era say their thoughts of places like Green Bay were.

“You have to understand what everyone was saying Green Bay was. Green Bay, when you came to Green Bay, Minnesota, at that time, you were going to Siberia. They were teams that were horrible and you might as well go end your career.” Harry Sydney, Former Green Bay Packer and Reggie White teammate

Reggie White, however, says he saw something different in Green Bay. He saw something that other players around the league didn’t see, which was an organization and a coaching staff that went the extra mile for their players and, as he says, “handled all the little things, not just for me, but for everybody.” Once signing with the team, White had also said he chose Green Bay because he honestly thought they had a chance to win.















Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Reggie White shows his Super Bowl ring during a speaking engagement Tuesday, April 20, 1999, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony at halftime of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, Oct. 10, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis. Whites number was retired at the ceremony. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

According to the Packers’ website, White officially signed with the team on April 6, 1993, and at his signing, Reggie said it was a decision that came as a surprise to everyone including himself.

“It’s a pleasure for me also to have this distinct opportunity to play with the Green Bay Packers. I know it surprised a lot of people with this situation. It even surprised me.” Reggie White

The unexpected signing would seem to go on to work out for both White and the Packers, as White’s signing in Green Bay changed how other players perceived the city and opened the doors for signing the likes of Keith Jackson, Santana Dotson, Sean Jones, and Andre Rison.

For White, he spent six seasons in Green Bay, recording 68.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles while earning Defensive Player of the Year four more times and, of course, winning his one and only championship in Super Bowl XXXI.

As a leader on and off the field, White changed the culture in Green Bay. He changed the way people thought about the Packers, and he helped turn a team that spent decades losing into winners with success that has extended into and continues to live on today. All that added along with his ministry work and other community involvement, is what makes Reggie White to the Green Bay Packers the greatest free agent signing in NFL history.

For more on Reggie White’s decision to come to Green Bay and his impact on and off the field, tune into ESPN’s newest 30 for 30, which airs December 13 at 8:00 p.m.