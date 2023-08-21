(WFRV) – With temperatures in Wisconsin possibly reaching 100 degrees this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transporation wants motorists to keep an eye out for pavement buckling.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the upcoming forecasted weather could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are advised to be alert and take extra caution.

Officials say that when very hot conditions happen, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against each other. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create bumps or dips, according to WisDOT.

WisDOT provided the following tips regarding pavement buckling:

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement

Before your trip, check 511’s website for the latest information on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

Weather forecasts have temperatures on Wednesday possibly getting as high as 97 degrees.

No additional details were provided.