Ahnapee Brewery prepares to expand with new Suamico location

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) — Ahnapee Brewery’s roots are in Algoma, but they’re ready to branch out.

The brewing company has broken ground on a second location, off Lineville Road in Suamico.

“It just makes a lot of sense,” Nick Calaway, the Owner and Brewer of Ahnapee Brewery explained. “It’s a little bit farther away from existing breweries so we’re not going to be competing with the. We’re part of the community here and we hope to be part of the community there.”

Calaway said the new building will provide much-needed space for the growing business.

“We started hitting a wall where we couldn’t produce everything that we sell, so we used a little bit of co-op brewing. We have other brewers brew a portion of our beer, with our recipes and our oversight of course,” he said. “With the expansion, we’ll be about to do 100% in-house, 100% self-reliant.”

That beer will be brewed on-site.

Ahnapee Brewery is currently located across town from their taproom.

“Here, you just come to the taproom. you can have beers, but you can’t see the brewery,” Calaway said. “So it’ll be really cool to have the synergy of having the brewery and the taproom together.”

That room will allow the business to continue to grow. Calaway said they plan on offering brewery tours at the Suamico locations, along with an expanded tap list.

It’s a lot to be excited about, but Calaway said Ahnapee Brewery’s first location will always be home.

“We’re going to be here, we’re going to be in Algoma, and we’re still going to be a part of the community here,” he said, “but we’re also going to be a part of the community there.”