MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Air Canada will resume daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Toronto effective July 1.

Air Canada suspended this route back in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now, just two years later, operations are set to resume.

“We’re happy to welcome Air Canada back to Milwaukee with nonstop service to Toronto, giving local travelers another reason to choose our hometown airport by flying from MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Flying Air Canada to Toronto also provides another convenient connection point for flights to Europe, Asia, South America, and beyond.”

According to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, flights will operate seven days per week on CRJ-200 aircraft.

Tickets are available at aircanada.com. The route can also be booked through Air Canada’s Star Alliance partner, United Airlines. Below you can find departure and arrival times for this scheduled route.