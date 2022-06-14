(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for several counties in northeast Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) such as those with asthma and lung disease. Children, adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

AQI Basics for Ozone and Particle Pollution

In northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan are the counties currently under the air quality advisory.

The advisory is set to last for the remainder of the day and will expire around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.