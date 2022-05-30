WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Many northeast Wisconsin counties are under an Air Quality Advisory on Memorial Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports the ozone is in code orange from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on May 30.

What does this mean?

The DNR explains the code orange is happening because of “southerly transport of ozone precursors and increasing temperatures.”

Orange means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups who are outside for long periods of time – which are said to be anyone with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers).

Impacted counties

Counties in northeast Wisconsin that are under the advisory are:

Brown

Calumet

Door

Fond du Lac

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Marinette

Oconto

Sheboygan

